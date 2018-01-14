LAKE HAVASU CITY, Ariz. (AP) - U.S. Department of Agriculture aerial sharpshooters are returning to the Lake Havasu National Wildlife Refuge for a second attempt to exterminate feral hogs at the refuge along the Colorado River.

However, the facility's manager tells the Today's News-Herald that it may take years before the swine are eradicated completely.

The agency began its Feral Swine Eradication Plan last February. The $25,000 operation was scheduled to last two weeks, but federal officials declared the effort a success after less than four days and about 70 confirmed kills.

But Lake Havasu National Wildlife Refuge Manager Rich Meyers says the surviving hogs may have repopulated within the past 12 months.

Meyers says it's possible the hogs have replenished their numbers.

Copyright 2017 KPNX