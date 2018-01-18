FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. - Police said a Flagstaff school district employee was arrested Monday for child molestation.

According Flagstaff Unified School District, Ted Komada was a chess coach and STEM coordinator at Killip Elementary School.

Police said Komada was arrested on Jan. 14 for after police responded to a report of sexual conduct with a minor. He was released from custody after he appeared before a judge, then arrested on Jan. 15 for child molestation.

The charges are based on incidents that happened off school grounds, police said.

According to the district, Komada's voluntary resignation was submitted over the MLK Day holiday weekend. The district said it has made all required reports about the arrest and resignation to the Arizona Department of Education, and has taken steps to ensure that Komada is no longer allowed on campus or otherwise involved with the school district.

Komada is currently being held in custody at the Coconino County Jail and a bond has been set at $25,000.

If you have further information in reference to this investigation please contact the Flagstaff Police Department at 928-774-1414 or Silent Witness at 928-774-6111.

