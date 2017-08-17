Vanessa Ramirez is the traffic and entertainment anchor of 12 Today, helping viewers start their mornings with Big Picture Traffic and The Morning Juice.

In addition to being a part of the 12 News team, Vanessa serves as the In-Game Host for the Arizona Diamondbacks, a role she’s held for the past 11 seasons. She also hosts Cox’s 4’s Su Vida, spotlighting the Hispanic community, culture, food, and lifestyle topics. Earlier in her career, Ramirez served as a midday radio personality on Mega 104.3.

After losing her father to non-smokers lung cancer in 2011, Vanessa founded the Frank Ramirez Breathe to Believe fundraising event to help increase awareness and fund lung cancer research. She is also active with several other non-profit organizations, including the American Cancer Society and the Latina Strong Foundation. An advocate of the American Cancer CAN group, Ramirez traveled to Washington D.C. to discuss cancer issues and bills with Congress, receiving the American Cancer Society’s Rising Star Woman of the Year Award for 2017. She is also a committee member of the American Cancer Society Arizona Chapter.

A Phoenix native, Vanessa grew up in the West Valley and graduated from Grand Canyon University with a B.A. in Communications.

In her free time, she enjoys spending time with family and friends, and exploring new restaurants and food festivals.

