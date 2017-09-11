Rachel Cole is an anchor, reporter, and multi-skilled journalist for 12 News.



Rachel joined Team 12 from KRIS-TV, Channel 6 in Corpus Christi, Texas, where she was a morning anchor and reporter. While in Texas, Cole covered several high-profile trials, including the Hannah Overton case, involving a foster mother convicted in the death of her 4-year-old foster son, who served seven years in prison before her conviction was overturned.



A native Arizonan, Rachel is a Cum Laude graduate of the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Arizona State University.

In her spare time, she enjoys running, hiking, and cheering on Arizona sports teams.

