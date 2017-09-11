Paul Gerke is anchor of 12 Today and host of Cardinals Locker Room. Paul joined 12 News from WFLA in Tampa, where he was a sports anchor and reporter, covering every major sporting event from the Daytona 500 to the Fiesta Bowl and the Stanley Cup Finals.

Having covered the 2016 Summer Olympics from Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Paul will also be playing a leading role in 12 News’ coverage of Super Bowl LII and the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang.

Earlier in his career, Paul worked as the sports director at WBKB in Alpena, Michigan, and KIVI in Boise, Idaho. A Michigan native and Detroit sports fan, Paul is a graduate of the University of Michigan-Flint, where he earned his B.A. in Mass Communication/Media Studies.

