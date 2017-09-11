Jessica De Nova is a reporter and multi-skilled journalist for 12 News. Spearheading Team 12’s Flagstaff bureau, De Nova led 12 News’s coverage of the Northern Arizona University murder trial, wildfire season, and Payson flash flooding. She also travelled to Tampa, Florida to report on Hurricane Irma and her aftermath.

Prior to joining 12 News, Jessica was the host of Morning Edition on Jefferson Public Radio, the National Public Radio station in Ashland, Oregon, and a reporter, anchor, and producer at KTVL-News Channel 10, the CBS affiliate in southern Oregon.

Fluent in Spanish, Jessica was born in Mexico and moved to Southern California with her family when she was 3 years old, later becoming an American citizen. De Nova is a graduate of California State University-Long Beach and takes pride in having recently run her first marathon.

© 2017 KPNX-TV