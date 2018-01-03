Brahm Resnik, 12 News Anchor (Photo: 12 News)

Brahm Resnik is an anchor and reporter for 12 News and moderator of "12 News Sunday Square Off," the Valley's leading political talk show. Brahm's experience in reporting on politics and government includes covering the SB 1070 arguments at the U.S. Supreme Court; the presidential campaign of Sen. John McCain; elections at the local, state and federal levels; and every issue of consequence in Arizona, from education to immigration – and even hockey. Brahm also worked for newspapers for 15 years, leading business news sections that won national awards. A native of Montreal, Canada, he has degrees from Northwestern University and McGill University. Brahm lives in Tempe with his wife Wendy, who is the teen and youth services coordinator for the Phoenix Public Library. They have two sons.

About Me: Political reporter and anchor; host of '12 News Sunday Square Off,' Arizona's pre-eminent program for political newsmakers

Hometown: Montreal, Quebec

City of Residence: Tempe

When you joined 12 News: 2005

College Graduated from: McGill University (undergraduate); Northwestern University (graduate)

Interests/Hobbies: Hiking, running, travel, music, good food.

Favorite Music: You can find just anything on my iPhone – from Howlin' Wolf to The Handsome Family and Yo-Yo Ma to the Yeah Yeah Yeahs

Favorite Song(s): "Nessun Dorma"

Favorite Book(s): Great historical biography

Favorite Quote(s): "It's like ham and eggs. The chicken is involved but the pig is committed. You have to be like the pig."

Favorite Food: Buffalo mozzarella

Favorite Color: Blue

Favorite Travel Destination: Right now it's New York City or San Francisco

Pets: We are petless – no dogs or cats -- for the first time in 30 years. Our beloved Corgi Honey Bear died in April 2014. We plan to get a Corgi puppy.

Children: 2 sons, Max and Jack

Hidden Talents: That is correct -- all my talents are hidden.

Favorite Sports Teams: Montreal Canadiens, Green Bay Packers

Favorite Moment in Broadcasting: Every moment I learn something from someone I meet.

Why you decided to work in TV: N/A

Where else you have worked: Business editor at The Arizona Republic, as well as newspapers in the Midwest and Northeast

First Story Reported: Probably a football game for my college paper.

Your First Job: Newspaper delivery boy for the Montreal Star

What People Would Never Guess About You: I can guess your neck and sleeve size for a dress shirt. (I sold suits in my father's stores).

What you love about living in Arizona: The month of March

Your Biggest Pet Peeve: Bios

Your Prized Possession: Passports and steamship tickets my grandparents used when they emigrated from the Soviet Union to Canada in 1930.

What I'm Passionate About: Chocolate croissants

Dream Vacation: China and Russia

