Antonia Mejia is an MSJ/Reporter for 12 News.

Antonia joined 12 News from the Arizona Telemundo affiliate, where she was a reporter for three years. While at Telemundo, Antonia chased and secured several exclusive interviews, including one with Manuel de Jesus Ortega Melendres, the man whose arrest led to criminal charges being filed against former Sheriff Joe Arpaio.

She also won a Rocky Mountain Emmy Award for her coverage of protests following then-Presidential candidate Donald Trump’s campaign rally in Fountain Hills in 2016.



Prior to joining Telemundo, Antonia worked as an MMJ for Univision KINC-15 in Las Vegas and as a reporter/anchor for KGNS-TV, the NBC affiliate in Laredo, Texas.



Antonia is a graduate of Arizona State University, earning her B.A. in political science.

